Freitag, 29.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Eine wirklich reale Vervielfachungschance? Keine bessere Gelegenheit mehr!?
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment in Axfood due to rights issue (127/22)

The Board of Directors of Axfood AB (Axfood), with the support of the
authorization from the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on March 23, 2022,
decided on a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to one (1) new
share for every thirty (30) shares held. The subscription price is SEK 215.00
per share. The Ex-date is May 2, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried
out a re-calculation of options and regular forwards/futures in Axfood (AXFO). 

For more information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1064980
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
