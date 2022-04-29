NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment in Axfood due to rights issue (127/22)

The Board of Directors of Axfood AB (Axfood), with the support of the authorization from the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on March 23, 2022, decided on a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to one (1) new share for every thirty (30) shares held. The subscription price is SEK 215.00 per share. The Ex-date is May 2, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and regular forwards/futures in Axfood (AXFO). For more information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1064980