Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Eine wirklich reale Vervielfachungschance? Keine bessere Gelegenheit mehr!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AADU ISIN: SE0007871645 Ticker-Symbol: UNBA 
Stuttgart
29.04.22
12:59 Uhr
8,246 Euro
+0,262
+3,28 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KINDRED GROUP PLC SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KINDRED GROUP PLC SDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,3828,64819:21
PR Newswire
29.04.2022 | 17:58
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Notification of major holdings in Kindred Group plc

VALLETTA, Malta, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc ("Kindred") hereby announces that it, on 28 April 2022, has received a notification of major holdings in Kindred from Corvex Management LP., a company with its registered office in New York, USA.

According to the notification, Corvex Management LP. holds 10.12% of the shares and voting rights in Kindred as of 25 April 2022. Corvex Management LP. serves as investment adviser to investment funds and accounts which own the securities reported in the notification.

A copy of the notification can be found on Kindred's website: https://www.kindredgroup.com/investors/the-share/major-holdings.

This information is information that Kindred Group plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the Listing Rules published by the Malta Financial Services Authority under the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta).

CONTACT:

For more information:

Patrick Kortman, Director - Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +46 723 877 438

Linda Lyth, Investor Relations Manager, +46 767 681 337

ir@kindredgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/notification-of-major-holdings-in-kindred-group-plc,c3557281

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3557281/1572244.pdf

Release

KINDRED GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.