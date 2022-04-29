DJ TCS Group Holding PLC: TCS Group Holding PLC Issues 2021 Annual Report

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) TCS Group Holding PLC: TCS Group Holding PLC Issues 2021 Annual Report 29-Apr-2022 / 18:27 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TCS Group Holding PLC Issues 2021 Annual Report

Limassol, Cyprus - 29 April 2022. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) (the Group), a leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services, today announces the publication of its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2021.

A copy of the Annual Report has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom via the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection shortly at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism.

The Annual Report will be also available on the Group's website.

For enquiries:

Tinkoff PR Department Tinkoff IR Department pr@tinkoff.ru ir@tinkoff.ru

About TCS Group

TCS Group is an innovative provider of digital financial and lifestyle services. Branchless since its inception in 2006, TCS developed a full range of in-house proprietary technology solutions and services, including digital banking, brokerage, acquiring and other merchant solutions, insurance, SME banking and much more.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US87238U2033 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: TCS LEI Code: 549300XQRN9MR54V1W18 Sequence No.: 158750 EQS News ID: 1340321 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1340321&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2022 11:27 ET (15:27 GMT)