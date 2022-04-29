Anzeige
WKN: A1W62V ISIN: US87238U2033 Ticker-Symbol: 13T1 
Lang & Schwarz
29.04.22
19:19 Uhr
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
29.04.2022 | 17:58
TCS Group Holding PLC: TCS Group Holding PLC Issues 2021 Annual Report

DJ TCS Group Holding PLC: TCS Group Holding PLC Issues 2021 Annual Report

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) TCS Group Holding PLC: TCS Group Holding PLC Issues 2021 Annual Report 29-Apr-2022 / 18:27 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TCS Group Holding PLC Issues 2021 Annual Report

Limassol, Cyprus - 29 April 2022. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) (the Group), a leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services, today announces the publication of its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2021.

A copy of the Annual Report has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom via the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection shortly at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism.

The Annual Report will be also available on the Group's website.

For enquiries: 

Tinkoff PR Department Tinkoff IR Department 
pr@tinkoff.ru     ir@tinkoff.ru

About TCS Group

TCS Group is an innovative provider of digital financial and lifestyle services. Branchless since its inception in 2006, TCS developed a full range of in-house proprietary technology solutions and services, including digital banking, brokerage, acquiring and other merchant solutions, insurance, SME banking and much more.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US87238U2033 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     TCS 
LEI Code:   549300XQRN9MR54V1W18 
Sequence No.: 158750 
EQS News ID:  1340321 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1340321&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2022 11:27 ET (15:27 GMT)

