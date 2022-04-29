Regulatory News:

ABIONYX Pharma (FR0012616852 ABNX PEA PME eligible) (Paris:ABNX), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients, announces that it has filed with the "Autorité des Marchés Financiers" (AMF) its Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2021, dated April 29, 2022.

ABIONYX Pharma's Universal Registration Document for the financial year ending December 31, 2021, includes in particular:

The annual financial report for 2021, consisting of the consolidated financial statements, the annual financial statements and the related statutory auditors' reports;

The management report;

The corporate governance report;

A description of the share buyback program.

This document is available on the company's website (www.abionyx.com) and on the AMF website (www.amf-France.org). It is also available at the company's registered office, 33-43 avenue Georges Pompidou Building D, Balma, 31130.

The Universal Registration Document has also been published in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), with the five tables of the consolidated financial statements (the primary financial statements) marked up using the XBRL markup language.

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a new generation biotech company that aims to contribute to health through innovative therapies in indications where there is no effective or existing treatment, even the rarest ones. Thanks to its partners in research, medicine, biopharmaceuticals and shareholding, the company innovates on a daily basis to propose drugs for the treatment of renal and ophthalmological diseases, or new HDL vectors used for targeted drug delivery.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220429005529/en/

Contacts:

NewCap

Investor relations

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

abionyx@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

NewCap

Media relations

Nicolas Merigeau

abionyx@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98