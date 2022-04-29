Anzeige
JCET Group: JCET Continues Solid Growth Momentum in Q1 2022

Continued Optimization of Product Portfolio and Focus on High Value-Added Applications

Q1 2022 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue was RMB 8.14 billion, an increase of 21.2% year on year. A record high first quarter in the company's history.
  • Generated RMB 1.64 billion cash from operations, an increase of 36.1% year on year. With net capex investments of RMB 0.87 billion, free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 0.77 billion.
  • Net profit was RMB 0.86 billion, a record high first quarter in the company's history.
  • Earnings per share was RMB 0.48, as compared to RMB 0.24 in Q1 2021.

SHANGHAI, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, JCET (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing and technology services, announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2022. The financial report shows that the company had a positive start in 2022, achieving revenue of RMB 8.14 billion in the first quarter, up 21.2% year-on-year, and net profit of RMB 0.86 billion, both record high first quarter in the company's history.

As IC back-end manufacturing technology continues to develop in the direction of high density and low power consumption, various IC packaging solutions provide higher added value to the semiconductor industry. JCET managed well the market fluctuations and challenges by continuously optimizing its product portfolio and focusing on high value-added applications. JCET improved its market competitiveness, which was widely recognized and affirmed by customers.

JCET proactively took various preventive solutions and control measures to protect its employees' health and safety and maintain operation continuity under the current Covid-19 situation. In addition, JCET took corporate social responsibility actions and was involved deeply in local community anti-pandemic activities through charitable donations and other means. These activities contributed to our local communities and supported economic growth.

"The growth of demand for market innovation will drive the steady growth of IC back-end manufacturing market in the coming years," said Mr. Li Zheng, Chief Executive Officer of JCET. "JCET is focusing on high value-added market application areas such as automotive electronics, power devices, and high-performance computing. This will expand our technology advantages and mass production competitive advantages that we accumulated over the years in the fields of high-density wire bond package, system-in-package, wafer level packaging, high-reliability discrete devices, etc. We strive to overcome the market fluctuations and supply chain uncertainties under the current Covid-19 pandemic situation. JCET will continue to provide high-quality production and technology services to our customers." Mr. Li Zheng added "JCET announced the implementation of an equity incentive plan for employees for the first time in the company's 19 years of history. The plan will drive sustainable growth, secure shareholders' interests, and motivate our employees. With the strong support from our customers, shareholders, and partners, we have a high sense of responsibility and strong confidence for the company's future development."

For more information, please refer to the JCET Q1 FY2022 report.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)


RMB in millions


















Mar 31, 2022


Dec 31, 2021

ASSETS










Current assets









Currency funds






2,512


2,761

Trading financial assets





3,290


2,670

Derivative financial assets





2


5

Accounts receivable






3,945


4,271

Receivables financing





36


28

Prepayments






242


183

Other receivables






77


77

Inventories






3,264


3,193

Assets classified as held for sale




0


99

Other current assets





84


130

Total current assets






13,452


13,417

Non-current assets









Long-term receivables





37


38

Long-term equity investments





765


770

Other equity investments





448


418

Investment properties





92


93

Fixed assets






18,297


18,424

Construction in progress





574


661

Right-of-use assets






588


622

Intangible assets






432


447

Goodwill







2,014


2,023

Deferred tax assets






187


185

Other non-current assets





1


1

Total non-current assets





23,435


23,682

Total assets






36,887


37,099











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Mar 31, 2022


Dec 31, 2021

Current liabilities









Short-term borrowings





1,633


2,193

Derivative financial liabilities





6


2

Notes payable






527


579

Accounts payable






4,893


5,298

Contract liabilities






453


458

Employee benefits payable





872


1,062

Taxes and surcharges payable





273


235

Other payables






375


414

Liabilities classified as held for sale




0


45

Current portion of long-term liabilities




1,256


1,052

Other current liabilities





3


3

Total current liabilities





10,291


11,341

Non-current liabilities








Long-term borrowings





3,791


3,751

Bonds payable






0


0

Lease liabilities






528


568

Long-term payables





0


0

Long-term employee benefits payable




19


20

Deferred income






338


337

Deferred tax liabilities





99


82

Total non-current liabilities





4,775


4,758

Total liabilities






15,066


16,099

Equity










Paid-in capital






1,780


1,780

Capital reserves






14,986


14,984

Accumulated other comprehensive income



(314)


(281)

Surplus reserves






174


174

Unappropriated profit





5,195


4,334

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent



21,821


20,991

Minority shareholders





0


9

Total equity






21,821


21,000

Total liabilities and equity





36,887


37,099





















CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited)

RMB in millions, except share data
















Three months ended








Mar 31, 2022


Mar 31, 2021

Revenue







8,138


6,712

Less: Cost of sales






6,599


5,636

Taxes and surcharges





16


20

Selling expenses





49


49

Administrative expenses





258


230

Research and development expenses



322


258

Finance expenses





23


96

Including: Interest expenses




43


110

Interest income





7


5

Add: Other income






56


41

Investment income / (loss)




12


(2)

Including: Income / (loss) from investments in associates and joint ventures


(5)


(2)

Gain / (loss) on the net position hedging



0


(2)

Gain / (loss) on changes in fair value of financial assets/liabilities


3


0

Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")



(7)


4

Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")



1


(28)

Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets




15


6

Operating profit / (loss)





951


442

Add: Non-operating income





5


0

Less: Non-operating expenses





0


2

Profit / (loss) before income taxes




956


440

Less: Income tax expenses





95


53

Net profit / (loss)






861


387

Classified by continuity of operations







Profit / (loss) from continuing operations




861


387

Classified by ownership








Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent


861


386

Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders


0


1

Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period



4,334


1,518

Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to owners of the parent)

5,195


1,904

Other comprehensive income, net of tax




(32)


47

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent


(32)


47

Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss


0


1

Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan


0


1

Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss


(32)


46

Cash flow hedge reserve





(4)


(10)

Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements


(28)


56

Total comprehensive income





829


434

Including:









Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent


829


433

Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders


0


1

Earnings per share









Basic earnings per share





0.48


0.24

Diluted earnings per share





0.48


0.24





















CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited)







RMB in millions
















Three months ended








Mar 31, 2022


Mar 31, 2021

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES






Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services


8,815


7,439

Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds




115


157

Other cash receipts relating to operating activities



70


51

Total cash inflows from operating activities




9,000


7,647

Cash payments for goods and services




5,845


5,073

Cash payments to and on behalf of employees



1,249


1,128

Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges



187


130

Other cash payments relating to operating activities



79


112

Total cash outflows from operating activities



7,360


6,443

Net cash flows from operating activities




1,640


1,204

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES






Cash receipts from returns of investments




1,000


0

Cash receipts from investment income




6


0

Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets


26


36

Net cash receipts from disposal of subsidiaries and other business units


28


0

Total cash inflows from investing activities




1,060


36

Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets


899


597

Cash payments for investments





1,650


0

Total cash outflows from investing activities



2,549


597

Net cash flows from investing activities




(1,489)


(561)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES






Cash receipts from borrowings





531


1,623

Other cash receipts relating to financing activities



0


347

Total cash inflows from financing activities




531


1,970

Cash repayments for debts





746


2,662

Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest expenses


42


134

Other cash payments relating to financing activities



143


107

Total cash outflows from financing activities



931


2,903

Net cash flows from financing activities




(400)


(933)

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS


(2)


7

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



(251)


(283)

Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


2,763


2,167

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD


2,512


1,884

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1711480/JCET_Logo_Logo.jpg

