Freitag, 29.04.2022
Eine wirklich reale Vervielfachungschance? Keine bessere Gelegenheit mehr!?
WKN: A14RAV ISIN: SE0006993770 Ticker-Symbol: AXL1 
Frankfurt
29.04.22
09:18 Uhr
27,900 Euro
-0,160
-0,57 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AXFOOD AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AXFOOD AB 5-Tage-Chart
29.04.2022 | 18:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Adjustment of warrants in Axfood AB due to rights issue

In connection with the rights issue in Axfood AB, attached warrants with Axfood
AB share (AXFO) as underlying will be recalculated. The recalculations will be
effective as from May 2, 2022. 

Please see the attached sheets for information about the new terms and
conditions for the warrants. 

Please contact the issuer for detailed information about the recalculation.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1065010
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
