PhosAgro PJSC: PhosAgro Publishes 2021 Integrated Report

For Immediate Release 29 April 2022

PhosAgro Publishes 2021 Integrated Report

Moscow - PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that it has published its Integrated Report for 2021.

The PhosAgro Board of Directors gave preliminary approval to the 2021 Integrated Report on March 3, 2022, and it is now subject to approval by the Annual General Shareholders Meeting, which will be held on June 30, 2022.

The 2021 Integrated Report is now available to view or download in a PDF format from the Company's website at www.phosagro.com. An English copy of the report will soon be available at the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

About PhosAgro

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. PhosAgro's environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals.

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/ NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP)

PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, more than 50 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 102 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.

