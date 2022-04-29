Highlights for 2021: Listing of shares on Euronext Growth Paris in April 2021 Investment in Exos Financial and in Miami International Holdings Completion of a second round of private placement financing in January 2022 (post-closing) Investment in Israeli company Gauzy, a world leader in smart glass and ADAS technologies (post-closing)

Financial elements: Net assets of €8.9m as at December 30, 2021 Total return of 16.7% over the year 2021 due to the increase in the share price since the listing in April 2021



Hamilton Global Opportunities plc (GB00BMDXQ672 ALHGO) publishes its annual results for 2021, approved by the Board of Directors on April 29, 2022, and its annual financial report, which is available on the company's website in the Investors section (hamiltongo.eu) and on the AMF website.

Gustavo Perrotta, Founder and Managing Director of Hamilton Global Opportunities, said:

"We are pleased with this first year marked by the admission of HGO shares on Euronext Growth Paris and the favorable evolution of the share price which underlines our investment dynamics. As announced at the time of the listing, our objective is to provide investors with a permanent vehicle to capture and maximize the value creation generated by investment opportunities in international tech companies. In line with our strategy, we have completed two high-profile investments: Exos Financial and Miami International Holdings. We look forward to the continued development of the Hamilton Global Opportunities portfolio in 2022, following the investment in Gauzy in the first half of 2022, with several similar targets already identified to date."

PERFORMANCE Assets as at 30 December 2021 (in €) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Tangible assets 2 297 3 888 Investments 5 592 071 292 194 Trade and other receivables 57 100 57 100 Fixed Assets 5 651 468 353 182 Debtors: amounts falling due within one year 143 041 109 418 Cash at bank and in hand 3 429 902 22 745 Current assets 3 572 943 132 163 Net current assets/(liabilities) 9 224 411 485 345 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (362 830) (402 011) Net assets 8 861 581 83 334

Details of the main changes in the financial statements

Net assets amounted to 8.9 M€, compared to 0.09 M€ on December 31, 2020. This increase in the second half of the year is due to the capital increase carried out during the period for an amount of 9.6 M€.

At December 31, 2021, the cash position was €3.5 million.

Financial key performance indicators 2021 2020 NAV per share 27.82 N/A Cash realisations N/A N/A Capital investment as a percentage of net assets 61% N/A Operating loss (261 650) (49 097) Cash generated from operations (590 515) 23 472 Total shareholder return 16.67% N/A

The share price as at 31 December 2021, has increased by 16.67% to €49 (vs €42 in April 2021). The Financial year ended December 31, 2021 was the first year of operation of the Company in its current form. These indicators will become more relevant in fiscal year 2022 as the investments are very recent and have an investment horizon of up to 48 months.

Highlights of the year 2021

Hamilton Global Opportunities shares admitted to Euronext Growth Paris

On April 26, 2021, Hamilton Global Opportunities plc announced the direct listing of its shares on Euronext Growth Paris. Hamilton Global Opportunities plc gives to investors the opportunity to access private equity capital returns through a listed investment vehicle which focuses on investments in Tech, Fintech and MedTech principally in the United States and Israel.

First major investment as a listed company in Exos Financial

On July 6, 2021, Hamilton Global Opportunities plc announced its first major deal with a $3 million investment in Exos Financial, as part of a Series B funding round which will be used to accelerate growth both organically and through acquisitions. Exos builds a data-enabled institutional finance platform designed to deliver the full suite of investment banking services in a modern and interconnected way.

Investment in Miami International Holdings, the first private multi-market platform operator in the U.S.

On October 7, 2021, Hamilton Global Opportunities plc announced a USD $3 million investment in Miami International Holdings, Inc. one of the leading exchange players in the U.S. options market. Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) is the parent company of multiple securities exchanges, based on the MIAX platform, developed in-house and designed for derivatives trading.

Post-closing events

Completion of a second private placement financing

On January 27, Hamilton Global Opportunities plc announced that it had successfully raised €4.5 million from European investors at a price of €49 per share, in line with the closing price on January 26, 2022. These new resources allow Hamilton Global Opportunities plc to accelerate the deployment of strategic investments in mature growth companies in the US and Israel.

Completion of investment in Israeli company Gauzy

On April 11, 2022, Hamilton Global Opportunities plc announced that it had successfully completed an initial investment of $2 million in Israel's Gauzy, a global leader in smart glass and ADAS technologies, in a Series D financing round. This investment was made as part of Hamilton Global Opportunities plc's momentum in line with its strategy of focusing on technology companies with strong potential for profitable and responsible growth. Gauzy is a true pioneer in nanotechnology applied to light control, and is the only materials science company in the world developing, producing and commercializing two of the three technologies applied to smart glass, Suspended Particle Devices and liquid crystals for use in a variety of industries, as well as a number of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) for vehicles in the automotive industry.

About Hamilton Global Opportunities:

Hamilton Global Opportunities PLC ("HGO") is an investment company listed on the Euronext Growth Market in Paris (ALHGO) focusing on investments in Tech, Fintech and MedTech principally in the United States and Israel. The HGO management team has significant relevant experience in structuring direct investments in the areas above mentioned. For more information, please visit: hamiltongo.eu

