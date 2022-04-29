DJ Waga Energy continues to build momentum after successful 2021 IPO and confirms targets for 2026

2021 full-year results

Waga Energy continues to build momentum after successful 2021 IPO and confirms targets for 2026 ? 145 GWh of Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) injected into the grid ? 24,000 tons of CO2 equivalent avoided[1] ? Revenue up 29.6% to EUR12.3m ? EBITDA of -EUR1.2m on impact of business growth and international development ? EUR122.9m in cash and cash equivalents for a financial debt of EUR38.2m ? North American market entry confirmed ? A total of eight new projects signed in 2021 (of which three in North America)

Waga Energy is in a strong position to confirm its 2026 targets of:

-- 100 WAGABOX(R) units in operation

-- EUR200m annual revenue

-- 4 TWh of RNG injected into the grid for around 700,000 tons of CO2 equivalent emissions avoided

The company also plans to restructure its organizational chart, making US-based Waga Energy Inc. a wholly owned Waga Energy subsidiary.

Waga Energy (EPA: FR0012532810, WAGA), the European specialist in the production of Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) from landfill gas, today reported its 2021 results for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2021, approved by the company's Board of Directors on April 29, 2022. The year 2021 was marked by a successful IPO on Euronext Paris (EPA), eight new contracts, including three in North America, a new subsidiary in Spain, and an increase in business development activities made possible by the additional capital from the IPO. Based on 2021 performance, Waga Energy is in a strong position to confirm its target of 100 WAGABOX(R) units in operation by the end of 2026 and annual revenue of EUR200 million.

Condensed consolidated financial statement

At December 31, 2021; expressed in millions of EUR 2021 2020 Variation Revenues 12.26 9.46 +29,6% Total operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) -13.80 -8.56 +61.2% Including payroll taxes and contributions (1) -5.17 -3.30 +56.5% EBITDA (2) -1.16 1.26 Depreciation and Amortizations -1.82 -1.94 Recurring operating income -2.98 -0.67 Other non-recurring operating income and expenses (3) -1.27 - Net operating income -4.25 -0.68 Cost of financial debt (4) -3.18 -1.02 Consolidated net income -7.72 -1.91 Net income (group share) -8.06 -2.18 Capex -13.06 -4.79 +172.4% Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2021 122.91 16.00 1. An expense of EUR1.36 million was recorded in 2021 to apply IFRS 2 to equity instruments granted to companyemployees and officers in the form of stock options, including founders' stock options under the French "BSCPE"regime. 2. EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) is operating income beforenon-recurring items and net allocations to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment, and provisions, aspresented in the income statement of the consolidated financial statements. It is used to measure the financialperformance of a company's recurring operations. 3. Including a portion of IPO-related issuance costs reported at EUR1.58 million. 4. Including a EUR1.76 million IPO conversion premium for OCA2021 Tranche 1 shares (no cash impact).

Waga Energy CEO Mathieu Lefebvre said, "The year 2021 was exceptional for Waga Energy. Our international projects ramped up and we launched a successful IPO on Euronext Paris. We are now in an excellent position to hit our target of 100 WAGABOX(R) units in operation worldwide by the end of 2026. The units will produce around 4 TWh of Renewable Natural Gas, avoiding more than 700,000 tons of CO2 equivalent emissions. In the coming months, we will shift our primary focus to our organization and to our structuring to prepare for growth. We are determined and confident in our ability to continue to roll out our solution. Renewable Natural Gas is now widely accepted as one of the keys to the energy transition. And it can be used right now as a substitute for the fossil fuels responsible for environmental impacts and at the center of acute geopolitical tensions."

Consolidated revenue up 29.6% to EUR12.3 million

Waga Energy reported EUR12.3 million in consolidated revenue for 2021, a year-on-year increase of +29.6%. The increase was driven primarily by a rise in Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) production.

The ten WAGABOX(R) units in operation produced 145 GWh of RNG in 2021, a 26.7% year-on-year increase. Uptime for the ten units in operation in 2021 was at least 95%.

The RNG produced by the ten WAGABOX(R) units was injected into local grids, where it replaced fossil-based natural gas, avoiding around 24,000 tons of CO2 equivalent emissions[2].

Waga Energy signed eight new WAGABOX(R) projects over the course of 2021. Two of these projects are in Canada and one is in the United States, marking Waga Energy's entry into the North American market. The five remaining projects signed are in France. At end-2021, twelve new WAGABOX(R) units were under construction. The average unit was three years old, and the company's current contracts had an average remaining term of 11.6 years.

On the date of this press release, thirteen WAGABOX(R) units are in operation in France and twelve more are under construction: one in Spain, one in the United States, three in Canada (several of the projects signed have not yet been announced publicly), and seven in France.

Current Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Units in operation 13 10 10 Units under construction* 12 12 4 Total 25 22 14 *Excluding non-recurring equipment sales

EBITDA of -EUR1.2 million impacted by business growth and international development

Waga Energy reported EBITDA of -EUR1.2 million in 2021 compared to +EUR1.3 million the previous year. This evolution was notably due to the company's significant growth and related expenses. It also reflects sales hires made to drive international development.

At end-2021, the Group had 79 employees, up from 58 at end-2020. Staff cost was reported at EUR5.2 million, a 56.5%, or EUR1.86 million, year-on-year increase, mainly due to the recording of a EUR1.4 million charge corresponding the attribution of stock options to company employees (including founder stock options under the French "BSPCE" regime). These instruments aim at sharing Waga Energy's achievements with the employees who work hard to create value for the Group.

Consolidated net loss of EUR7.7 million including non-recurring items related to the IPO

Waga Energy recorded a consolidated net loss of EUR7.7 million for FY 2021 (compared to a EUR1.91 million loss in 2020).

This figure includes EUR3.3 million in non-recurring expenses related to the IPO:

-- EUR1.59 million for a portion of the IPO-related issuance costs recorded as expenses in compliance withIFRS (the remaining EUR8 million of these costs was deducted from IPO gross proceeds); and

-- EUR1.76 million in financial charges (with no cash impact) for the IPO conversion premium of the EUR10million convertible bonds converted into stocks (OCA2021 Tranche 1 shares).

Strong financial position bolstered by the EUR124 million capital increase

The company reported Capex of EUR13.06 million for WAGABOX(R) construction projects, an increase of 172% over 2020 (EUR4.8 million).

Additionally, a EUR10.4 million non-recourse bank loan to refinance four units already in operation in France helped improve the company's cash position.

In 2021, Waga Energy issued a bond loan taken out by investment fund Eiffel Gaz Vert to finance WAGABOX(R) construction projects. The balance due to Eiffel Gaz Vert was EUR11.4 million at December 31, 2021. This loan was repaid in full on March 31, 2022.

In total, at December 31, 2021, the company reported EUR117.6 million in equity, a cash position of EUR122.91 million, and financial debt of EUR38.2 million.

2022 outlook buoyant, 2026 targets confirmed

The successful IPO brought Waga Energy an influx of additional resources, and the company is now actively focused on structuring as it continues to roll out new RNG-to-grid projects in Europe and North America.

Since the end of FY 2021, Waga Energy has commissioned three new WAGABOX(R) units in France, including one large-capacity unit (120 GWh/year) at the Val'Pôle waste treatment facility in Claye-Souilly (near Paris) operated by Veolia. So far in 2022, the company has also signed three new projects, two in France and one in Canada.

Considering these new contracts plus the existing contracts for units already in operation, the company currently estimates its annual recurring and contracted revenue at around EUR40 million[3], up from EUR30 million at the time of the IPO in October 2021.

Waga Energy feels that it now has a strong and long enough track record on the RNG market to be considered a legitimate player. Amid increasing awareness of the climate emergency worldwide, this puts the company in a strong position to leverage growing interest in renewable gas among consumers, government, and major stakeholders in the energy and other industries.

