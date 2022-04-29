Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC announces Final Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2021

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION 2014/596/EU AS IT FORMS PART OF LAW IN THE UNITED KINGDOM BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2022 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for deadly blood diseases, announces its results for the year ended 31 December 2021.

Key Highlights

HEMO-CAR-T - strong progress in moving towards human trials

CBR viral infection treatment - proof of concept achieved and provisional patent application filed

CDX bi-specific antibody - patents granted and licensing agreement with Lilly

Move to new facility to enable more cost-effective work & support of clinical trials post year end

Operating loss of circa £2.7 million (2020: circa £2.2 million); year end cash over £6.8m

Repayment and replacement of convertible loan facility

The full annual report and accounts for 2021 are published on the Company's web site at https://hemogenyx.com and will be available from Companies House and the National Storage Mechanism.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include without limitation the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule and the success of exploration programs. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking information, which speak only as of the date of this news release.

