Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2022) - Parkit Enterprise Inc. (TSXV: PKT) ("Parkit" or the "Corporation"), today reported the Corporation's full year 2021 audited results. Steve Scott, Chair of Parkit, commented:

"In 2021, Parkit continues to build the foundation for growth by executing on operations and by closing on $105.9 million in disciplined accretive acquisitions. Looking ahead, we expect to continue to add to our industrial portfolio by targeting $100 million of acquisitions in 2022, and to increase our revenue, NRI and FFO, through maximizing occupancy and delivering quality property and asset management."

2021 Full Year Results and Recent Business Highlights

Revenues and net rental income. Revenues and net rental income increased as we onboarded and integrated additional investment properties. Investment properties revenue for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 rose to $2,115,089 and $5,778,651, respectively, compared to $17,290 for the two months ended December 31, 2020. Net rental income ("NRI"), increased in proportion to the increase in revenues for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 to $1,114,129 and $3,322,561, respectively, compared to $11,316 for the two months ended December 31, 2020. The increase in revenue and NRI from investment properties is due to the acquisitions made by Parkit.

Significant liquidity position. Cash and cash equivalents were $21,797,256 for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $9,140,322 for the two months ended December 31, 2020.

Increased cash flows. The increase in cash is a result of net cash received of $2,166,304 from operating activities for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared to cash used of $229,259 in operations for the two months ended December 31, 2020. Parkit used net cash of $99,684,493 in investing activities for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared to cash used of $1,144,279 from investing activities for the two months ended December 31, 2020. Parkit received net cash of $110,178,443 in financing activities for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared to net cash of $9,947,018 for the two months ended December 31, 2020.

Funds from operations ("FFO") increased for the period. The FFO, a Non-IFRS Measure, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 increased to $698,435 and $1,434,834, respectively, compared to a loss of $148,737 for the two months ended December 31, 2020. The increase in FFO comes from the acquisition of investment properties as Parkit shifted its strategy to focus on industrial real estate.

Loss for the period. The Corporation had a net loss for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 is $1,593,804 and $3,988,375, compared to a loss of $1,568,069 for the two months ended December 31, 2020. The change is a result of net rental income offset by non-recurring stock-based compensation expenses, and increases to general and administration expenses, transaction costs and land transfer taxes for acquisitions of investment properties, depreciation, finance costs, and a loss from equity accounted investees.

Parking results to continue to improve as the effects of the pandemic diminish. Parkit's parking joint ventures reported income of $30,769 and a loss of $289,233 respectively for the 3 months and year ended December 31, 2021, compared to a loss of $78,061 for the 2 months ended December 31, 2020.

Parkit met our acquisition target of $100 million of acquisitions, with $105.9 million in accretive acquisitions in fiscal 2021. Parkit expects to continue to increase cash flow through streamlining property management, completing expansions, managing tenancy and completing another $100 million of acquisitions in 2022.

Subsequent to December 31, 2021, Parkit has announced or closed the acquisitions of 5 properties for $57.3 million. Parkit completed the acquisition of two industrial properties, adding 140,547 sf of gross leasable area on 5.6 acres for an aggregate purchase price of $17,000,000 plus customary adjustments. Parkit also announced it has signed agreements to purchase 3 properties with approximately 140,000 square feet of gross leasable area on 13.8 acres of lands for an aggregate purchase price of $40,280,000 plus customary adjustments. These transactions are expected to close in Q2 2022.

Continued focus on environmental, social and governance ("ESG") initiatives. Parkit continued its focus on ESG initiatives by prioritizing environmental investments in its development plans and reviewing its corporate policies.

Operational Highlights

Parkit continues to execute on its operational objectives:

Leasing at elevated rental spreads. Tenants have renewed at market rental rates. Parkit expects new leases to sign at >35% over in-place rental rates.

Low vacancies. Parkit only has vacancies in its development properties and does not have any current vacancy at its investment properties.

Advancing its development. Parkit continues to advance its development properties to maximize property density.

Strong rent collections. Parkit's rent collections remain resilient through the pandemic with its collections for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 being 100%.

Parkit is focused on continuing its shift into industrial real estate by growing its portfolio and maximizing cash flows from its investment properties, while stabilizing its parking operations.

Further Information

For comprehensive disclosure of Parkit's performance for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and its financial position as at such date, please see Parkit's Annual Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Non-IFRS Measures

Management uses both IFRS and Non-IFRS Measures to assess the financial and operating performance of the Corporation's operations. These Non-IFRS Measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Non-IFRS Measures referenced in this news release include the following:

Funds from Operations ("FFO") - is a non-IFRS measure of operating performance as it focuses on cash flow from operating activities. REALPAC is the national industry association dedicated to advancing the long-term vitality of Canada's real property sector. REALPAC defines Funds From Operations (FFO) as net income (calculated in accordance with IFRS), adjusted for, among other things, depreciation, transaction costs, gains and losses from property dispositions, foreign exchange, as well as other non-cash items.

FFO should not be viewed as an alternative to, in isolation from, or superior to, net income or cash flow from operations, or results from Parkit's comprehensive operations, respectively, or other measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. FFO should not be interpreted as an indicator of cash generated from operating activities and is not indicative of cash available to fund operating expenditures, or for the payment of cash distributions. FFO are simply additional measures of operating performance which highlight trends in Parkit's core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. Parkit's management also uses these non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period and to prepare operating budgets. In addition, the Corporation's definitions of FFO may differ from that of other issuers.

About Parkit Enterprise Inc.

Parkit is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key markets in Canada, with a focus on the Greater Toronto Area+ ("GTA+"), Ottawa and Montreal, to complement its parking assets across the United States. Parkit's Common Shares are listed on TSX-V (Symbol: PKT).

For more information, please contact Mr. Carey Chow, Mr. Iqbal Khan or Mr. Steven Scott:

Investor Relations

Contact Number: 1-888-627-9881

Email: ir@parkitenterprise.com



Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein is forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in relation to: Parkit's target of $100 million in acquisitions in 2022 and increase in revenue, NRI and FFO; expectations to continue to increase cash flow; statements regarding proposed acquisitions, including the closing and the timing thereof; Parkit's continued focus on ESG; Parkit's new leases to sign at over in-place rentals rate; and Parkit's strategy and focus regarding acquiring high-quality and strategically located industrial properties with a focus on the GTA+, Ottawa and Montreal. This forward-looking information reflects Parkit's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Parkit and on assumptions Parkit believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the completion of the proposed Acquisitions; the satisfactory fulfilment of all of the conditions precedent to the proposed Acquisitions the level of activity in the industrial real estate business and the economy generally; continued consumer interest in Parkit's services and products; Parkit's continued ability to acquire properties that are in-line with its strategic focus, including prioritizing environmental investments; Parkit's continuing ability to grow its portfolio of investment properties; Parkit's past results continuing to be an indicator of future results; the diminishing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada, the United States, and elsewhere; consumer interest in Parkit's services and products; and Parkit's continued response and ability to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic being consistent with, or better than, its ability and response to date . Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties, and factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board of directors, third party or regulatory approvals; the actual results of Parkit's future operations; competition; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting Parkit; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; conclusions of economic evaluations and appraisals; lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals; risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic including various recommendations, orders and measures of governmental authorities to try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, non- essential business closures, service disruptions, quarantines, self-isolations, shelters-in-place, social distancing and mandatory vaccination policies, disruptions to markets, economic activity, financing, supply chains and sales channels, and a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession; and the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic may have on Parkit which may include: a short-term delay in payments from customers, an increase in accounts receivable and an increase of losses on accounts receivable; decreased demand for the services that Parkit offers; and a deterioration of financial markets that could limit Parkit's ability to obtain external financing. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Parkit's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Although Parkit has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks, uncertainties and factors is not exhaustive. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Parkit as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, Parkit expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

The amount of potential future acquisitions by the Corporation in fiscal 2022, and expectations to increase revenue, NRI, FFO and cash flow for 2022 contained in this news release may be considered a financial outlook as defined by applicable securities legislation. Such information and any other financial outlooks contained in this news release have been approved by management of the Corporation as of the date hereof. Such financial outlooks are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and goals relating to the future business of the Corporation. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

