Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 30.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus: Breaking News – Fast wie ein Wunder...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W48K ISIN: CA70137X1069 Ticker-Symbol: 1TH 
Frankfurt
29.04.22
08:18 Uhr
0,895 Euro
+0,005
+0,56 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PARKIT ENTERPRISE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PARKIT ENTERPRISE INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PARKIT ENTERPRISE
PARKIT ENTERPRISE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PARKIT ENTERPRISE INC0,895+0,56 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.