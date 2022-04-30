Brigade-M3 European Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company that was incorporated on 21 April 2021 under the laws of the Cayman Islands as an exempted company with limited liability and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam, announces that the Company's Annual Report for the period from its incorporation to 31 December 2021 ("Annual Report"), which was due by 30 April 2022, will be subject to a short delay due to the fact that the audit of the annual accounts by the Company's auditor, KPMG, will not be completed in time.

The Board of Directors of the Company has not been made aware of any material audit matters which remain outstanding.

The Annual Report will be published as soon as practically possible following the conclusion of the audit process.

