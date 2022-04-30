Anzeige
WKN: A110VV ISIN: SE0005794617 Ticker-Symbol: 30S 
Frankfurt
29.04.22
17:24 Uhr
0,176 Euro
-0,001
-0,34 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2022 | 08:05
Saniona AB: Saniona publishes its Annual Report for 2021

PRESS RELEASE

April30, 2022

Saniona .

For more information, please contact
Thomas Feldthus, incoming CEO, +45 22109957; thomas.feldthus@saniona.com

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8.00 CEST on 30April 2022.

About Saniona
Saniona is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to leverage its ion channel targeting expertise to discover, develop and deliver innovative rare disease treatments. The company's most advanced product candidate, Tesomet, has been progressed into mid-stage clinical trials for hypothalamic obesity and Prader-Willi syndrome, serious rare disorders characterized by severe weight gain, disturbances of metabolic functions and uncontrollable hunger. These clinical trials are voluntarily paused due to funding limitations and Saniona is actively exploring partnering opportunities. Saniona has developed a proprietary ion channel drug discovery engine anchored by IONBASE, a database of more than 130,000 compounds, of which more than 20,000 are Saniona's proprietary ion channel modulators. Through its ion channel expertise, Saniona is advancing two wholly-owned ion channel modulators, SAN711 and SAN903. SAN711 is in a Phase 1 clinical trial and is positioned for the treatment of neuropathic pain conditions, and SAN903 is in preclinical development for rare inflammatory, fibrotic and hematological disorders. Saniona is based in the Copenhagen area, Denmark, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap.

Attachments

  • Saniona_2021_AnnualReport_Final_UK (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fa4a507f-0060-4943-aa70-49a7888120ec)
  • Saniona ESEF 2021-12-31-se (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5bb2e1e0-74d1-4705-9428-3f3005532d37)
  • Saniona ESEF XBRL-2021-12-31-se.zip-viewer (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5019f9f7-b9da-4de2-a68a-e3505d8bd43f)

