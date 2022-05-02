Anzeige
Montag, 02.05.2022
Champions League-Deal eingetütet!
PR Newswire
02.05.2022 | 04:40
ESW Management: Legendary Producer Narada Michael Walden, famed producer behind Whitney Houston and George Michael, brings 16-year-old singer Charlie Mitchell to the world with new single, "Even After."

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlie Mitchell, a 16-year-old Australian, will see his song "Even After" released throughout the world on May 3rd as it is distributed through PlayMPE, the world leader in the distribution of music to radio stations around the world. ESW Management brought the young singer to Walden.