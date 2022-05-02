- (PLX AI) - Ratos Q1 sales SEK 6,220 million vs. estimate SEK 5,939 million.
- • Q1 Operating Profit SEK 5 million vs. estimate SEK 71 million
- • Q1 EBITA SEK 253 million
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|4,794
|4,893
|08:21
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:10
|Ratos Q1 Sales Top Estimates
|(PLX AI) - Ratos Q1 sales SEK 6,220 million vs. estimate SEK 5,939 million.• Q1 Operating Profit SEK 5 million vs. estimate SEK 71 million• Q1 EBITA SEK 253 million
► Artikel lesen
|07:06
|Ratos AB: Strong quarter in a challenging environment
|20.04.
|RATOS AB: Invitation to a presentation of Ratos Interim report January-March 2022
|19.04.
|RATOS AB: Johan Arvidsson appointed new CEO of Diab
|22.03.
|RATOS AB: Bulletin from Ratos's AGM 22 March 2022
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|RATOS AB
|4,800
|0,00 %