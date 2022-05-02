Anzeige
Montag, 02.05.2022
Champions League-Deal eingetütet!
WKN: A3CVG0 ISIN: FR0014004QZ9 Ticker-Symbol: JPZ0 
Frankfurt
29.04.22
17:24 Uhr
0,398 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
02.05.2022 | 07:12
DOLFINES: Erratum on Q1 2022 revenue

Montigny Le Bretonneux, May 2, 2022

Erratum on Q1 2022 revenue

In the press release published Friday, April 29 on the 2021 results, an error slipped into the paragraph on the activity of the 1st quarter of 2022. It had to read:

« Activity in Q1 2022

DOLFINES' revenue, including activities of €8.2 France, amounted to €1.95 million in the first quarter of 2022. Compared to the first quarter of 2021, which also includes activities of 8.2 France, the increase is 52%. »

About Dolfines: www.dolfines.com

Founded in 2000, DOLFINES is an independent specialist in engineering and services in the renewable and conventional energy industry. Faced with the challenges of decarbonizing the energy sector and capitalizing on its strong expertise, DOLFINES wants to play a key role in this energy transition by designing and providing innovative services and solutions for the exploitation of renewable energy sources onshore and offshore, above and below sea level. Respecting the highest standards of quality and safety, DOLFINES is labelled an innovative company certified ISO 9001 for its technical assistance, auditing, inspection and engineering activities.

Euronext Growth TM

DOLFINES is listed on Euronext GrowthTM - Code ISIN: FR0014004QZ9 - Mnémo: ALDOL DOLFINES is éligible to PEA-PME

Contacts :

DOLFINES: Delphine Bardelet Guejo, CFO - delphine.bardelet@dolfines.com

ACTIFIN: Loris Daougabel, Media Relations - + 33 (0) 1 56 88 11 16 - ldaougabel@actifin.fr

COMALTO: Jean-François Carminati, Shareholders Relations - + 33 (0) 6 63 87 57 60 - jfcarminati@comalto.com

© 2022 Actusnews Wire
