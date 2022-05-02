- (PLX AI) - Maersk Drilling awarded additional three-well contract with Aker BP.
- • Aker BP will employ the ultra-harsh environment jack-up rig Maersk Invincible for the drilling of three infill wells at the Ivar Aasen field offshore Norway
- • The contract has an estimated duration of 86 days and is expected to commence in September/October 2022
- • The contract value is approximately USD 22.4 million, excluding integrated services provided and potential performance bonuses
