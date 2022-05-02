Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Champions League-Deal eingetütet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LHC1 ISIN: NO0010345853 Ticker-Symbol: ARC 
Tradegate
29.04.22
16:03 Uhr
34,920 Euro
+0,340
+0,98 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER BP ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER BP ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,26034,66008:20
34,44034,71029.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AKER BP
AKER BP ASA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AKER BP ASA34,920+0,98 %
DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S47,400+0,13 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.