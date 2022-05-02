Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company") (Paris:ALHGR), an industrial player committed to decarbonizing the construction sector that designs and distributes innovative clinker-free cement, announces announces that it has signed a 3-year partnership agreement with the Groupe Duret Immobilier.

As from 2022 and for the next three years, Hoffmann Green will supply the Groupe Duret Immobilier with its H-UKR and H-IONA 0% clinker cements for the construction of collective housing and commercial buildings in the French Western area. The first concrete pours, produced from H-UKR cement, have already started for the construction of the residence "La Cour Lumière" on the heights of Montaigu in the Vendée, western France.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-foounders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "This supply contract with the Groupe Duret Immobilier, with volume commitments over the next three years, strengthens our already strong order backlog and further demonstrates the competitiveness of our 0% clinker cement for real estate development. We look forward to seeing the growth of the Groupe Duret Immobilier's real estate projects in the West of France using our clinker-free cements".

Jérôme Duret, Director of the Groupe Duret Immobilier, adds: "This partnership with Hoffmann Green embodies our policy of innovation based on respect for our environmental commitments as part of our voluntary corporate social responsibility approach. Through this contract, we are proud to be able to secure our supplies of carbon-free cements and thus participate in the construction of housing with a lower carbon footprint".

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 6 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement. With one 4.0 industrial sites already operational and two new sites on the way, the Group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on alterations to cement's composition and the creation of a clean, heating-free and clinker-free manufacturing process making it a leading and unique player on a cement market that has not undergone any significant changes in the last 200 years. Within the context of the climate emergency, Hoffmann Green Cement is thus actively participating in the energy transition by working to create eco-responsible buildings and by encouraging the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources. Thanks to its unrivaled technological know-how that is constantly improving, driven by effective and cutting-edge teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies addresses all construction sector markets, both in France and abroad.

ABOUT GROUPE DURET IMMOBILIER

The Groupe Duret Immobilier is a multi-skilled group at the service of all real estate projects. As a recognised regional expert, the Groupe Duret has more than 25 years' experience in the real estate business.

The skills and know-how of the Groupe Duret Immobilier are spread throughout the West of France thanks to its pioneering and rigorous spirit, its well-established values, and its strong presence in the region.

NEXT FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION:

2022 half-year sales and results, September 19, 2022 (before market)

