Regulatory News:

Maurel Prom (Paris:MAU):

Following an incident that occurred on Thursday 28 April at the facilities of the Cap Lopez oil terminal operated by Perenco and the suspension of its reception and export activities, M&P had to gradually reduce its production on the Gabonese permit of Ezanga (gross production down to 4,000 bopd at the moment).

The operator of the terminal is currently working on restarting its facilities. The resumption of production on Ezanga back to its normal level could take place in the coming days. Alternative export solutions are also already being reviewed, in order to accelerate the return to normal production of Ezanga if necessary.

Français Anglais pieds cubes pc cf cubic feet millions de pieds cubes par jour Mpc/j mmcfd million cubic feet per day milliards de pieds cubes Gpc bcf billion cubic feet baril B bbl barrel barils d'huile par jour b/j bopd barrels of oil per day millions de barils Mb mmbbls million barrels barils équivalent pétrole bep boe barrels of oil equivalent barils équivalent pétrole par jour bep/j boepd barrels of oil equivalent per day millions de barils équivalent pétrole Mbep mmboe million barrels of oil equivalent

For more information, visit www.maureletprom.fr/en/

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial position, results, business activities and industrial strategy of Maurel Prom. By nature, forward-looking statements contain risks and uncertainties to the extent that they are based on events or circumstances that may or may not happen in the future. These projections are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.

Maurel Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris

CAC All-Tradable CAC Small CAC Mid Small Eligible PEA-PME and SRD

Isin FR0000051070/Bloomberg MAU.FP/Reuters MAUP.PA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220501005038/en/

Contacts:

Maurel Prom

Press, shareholder and investor relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 83 16 45

ir@maureletprom.fr

NewCap

Financial communications and investor relations/Media relations

Louis-Victor Delouvrier/Nicolas Merigeau

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 98 53/+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

maureletprom@newcap.eu