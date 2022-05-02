Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Champions League-Deal eingetütet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AKRA ISIN: SE0008374250 Ticker-Symbol: FPQ1 
Tradegate
27.04.22
10:19 Uhr
1,036 Euro
-0,057
-5,17 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FINGERPRINT CARDS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FINGERPRINT CARDS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1021,12308:28
1,0841,10229.04.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.05.2022 | 08:05
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fingerprint Cards AB: Fingerprints and Transcorp collaborate to bring contactless biometric cards to the Indian market

World-leading biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) and Transcorp, a 27-year-old Reserve Bank of India regulated Prepaid Instruments license holder, collaborate to bring cutting edge biometric technology to India. The collaboration will be targeting 940 million active card holders in India. Transcorp has pioneered and democratized co-branded cards in India for fintech's and has a varied and broad portfolio of B2B partners. The biometric cards to be launched will feature Fingerprints' T-Shape module, which is tailored to be integrated in biometric payment cards using standard automated manufacturing processes.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Transcorp, to bring state of the art contactless biometric cards to Transcorp's customers. This collaboration will bring consumers in India a more secure, fast, and convenient payment experience. We see huge potential in India and the APAC region since contactless payment transactions have been increasing year on year", says Michel Roig, President of Payments & Access at Fingerprints.

Ayan Agarwal, who heads the PPI Business at Transcorp added "In the spirit of financial innovation and payments security, we are thrilled to collaborate to launch India's first contactless biometric authenticated card! This will further expand offerings to over one million Transcorp customers. Delivering this project required the approvals of many entities, which Transcorp was able to secure in record time. This reinforces continuous successful efforts to enable Transcorp's fintech partners to achieve their desired milestones by aligning stakeholder deliverables."

More information about Fingerprints' payment solutions.

For further information, please contact:
Michel Roig, President Payments & Access

Investor Relations:
+46

Press:
+46

About Fingerprints
Fingerprint Cards AB, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

Attachment

  • 220502 - Fingerprints Transcorp (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/589aaeaa-5c6a-4a83-973f-f21efc702494)

FINGERPRINT CARDS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.