NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (129/22)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return futures/forwards in Intrum AB (IJ) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK 13.50, gross return futures/forwards in Hexagon AB ser. B (HEXB) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK 1.14, gross return futures/forwards in Nokia Corporation (NOKIA) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK 0.21, gross return futures/forwards in Scatec ASA (SCATC) due to an ordinary dividend of NOK 2.54, gross return futures/forwards in P/f Bakkafrost (BAKKA) due to an ordinary dividend of NOK 6.70, gross return forwards in Nokia Corporation (NOK1V3) due to an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.02. The re-calculation is effective from the ex-date, May 2, 2022. As a result of the adjustment gross return futures/forwards prices have decreased by the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not affected by the adjustment. Adjusted series have received "X" in the series designation, and have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1065176