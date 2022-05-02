Observation status applied to AS "mogo"

Nasdaq Riga decided on May 2, 2022 to apply observation status to AS "mogo" (MOGO110024A; ISIN: LV0000802452) considering that AS "mogo" has not submitted standalone audited annual report for 2021. AS "mogo" has submitted Consolidated audited annual report and Corporate governance report for 2021. Observation status is applied in accordance with Nasdaq Riga Listing and Disclosure rules Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 5, which stipulates that the Issuer shall be placed on observation status if it fails to disclose the information to be disclosed on a regular basis as specified herein in due time and manner. The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com