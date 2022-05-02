Anzeige
Montag, 02.05.2022
Aktie der Woche: Ad-hoc-Meldung!
WKN: 579797 ISIN: EE3100006040 Ticker-Symbol: 17E 
Frankfurt
29.04.22
09:38 Uhr
1,220 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire
02.05.2022 | 09:17
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Observation status applied to Pro Kapital Grupp securities

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-05-02 09:08 CEST --


Nasdaq Tallinn decided on May 2, 2022 to apply observation status to Pro
Kapital Grupp AS shares (PKG1T, ISIN kood: EE3100006040) and bonds
(PKGB080024A, ISIN kood: EE3300001676) based on the section 3.5.4.4.of chapter
Supervision of the rules and regulations. 

Observation status will be applied because Pro Kapital Grupp has not published
its audited annual report for 2021 within 4 months from the end of the
reporting period. Pro Kapital Grupp informed on April 29, 2022 about the delay
of audited results. 

The purpose of applying the observation status is to raise the market
participants' attention. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
