Observation status applied to Pro Kapital Grupp securities

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-05-02 09:08 CEST -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on May 2, 2022 to apply observation status to Pro Kapital Grupp AS shares (PKG1T, ISIN kood: EE3100006040) and bonds (PKGB080024A, ISIN kood: EE3300001676) based on the section 3.5.4.4.of chapter Supervision of the rules and regulations. Observation status will be applied because Pro Kapital Grupp has not published its audited annual report for 2021 within 4 months from the end of the reporting period. Pro Kapital Grupp informed on April 29, 2022 about the delay of audited results. The purpose of applying the observation status is to raise the market participants' attention. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.