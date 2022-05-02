Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
02.05.2022 | 09:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by Specialfastigheter Sverige AB on STO Corporate Bonds (187/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by
Specialfastigheter Sverige AB with effect from 2022-05-03. Last day of trading
is set to 2027-04-26. The instrument will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1065234
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
