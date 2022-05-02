Shell has signed an agreement to acquire Solenergi Power, an Actis company that owns 100% of Indian developer Sprng Energy. The transaction, valued at $1.55 billion, is expected to close later this year.From pv magazine India Shell has announced plans to acquire Indian renewable energy developer Sprng Energy and expects to close the transaction later this year. Group subsidiary Shell Overseas Investment will acquire Sprng Energy from UK investor Actis, which owns Sprng through its Mauritius-based arm, Solenergi Power. Shell Overseas Investment has agreed to acquire 100% of Solenergi Power for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...