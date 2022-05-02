Anzeige
Montag, 02.05.2022
WKN: LYX0FS ISIN: LU0496786574 Ticker-Symbol: LYPS 
02.05.2022 | 09:49
Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist (SP5G LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 02-May-2022 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist

DEALING DATE: 29-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 144.8598

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 103908

CODE: SP5G LN

ISIN: LU1950341179

------------------------------------------------------------------------ 

ISIN:      LU1950341179 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      SP5G LN 
Sequence No.:  158825 
EQS News ID:  1340691 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1340691&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 02, 2022 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
