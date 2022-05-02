DJ AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B (LUXU) AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 02-May-2022 / 09:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B

DEALING DATE: 29/04/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 204.5519

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 196370

CODE: LUXU

ISIN: LU1681048713 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LUXU Sequence No.: 158874 EQS News ID: 1340791 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

