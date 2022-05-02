

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - H-E-B is recalling H-E-B Bakery Two Bite Brownies and H-E-B Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Trays for potential metal fragments, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves H-E-B Bakery Two Bite Brownies in 12 ounce size with UPC number 4122010951, as well as Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Trays with UPC number 4122048898.



The potentially affected products were manufactured by an outside supplier and distributed only to H-E-B and Joe V's Smart Shop stores in Texas and Mexico.



The recall was initiated following two consumer complaints.



The agency noted that all products related to the recall have been removed from store shelves. The products will be back on shelves after confirming that they meets the company's high quality and safety standards.



Customers who purchased the items are urged to return it to the store for a full refund.



In similar recalls, Continental Mills, Inc., a family-owned maker of breakfast, baking and snack brands, in late March recalled a single lot of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix, citing possible foreign material contamination.



Conagra Brands, Inc. last November called back certain Birds Eye frozen broccoli tots citing the potential presence of small rocks and metal fragments.







