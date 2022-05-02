The Delicious Dessert Company: THE DELICIOUS DESSERT COMPANY: STRAWBERRIES & CREAM VOTED MOST ICONIC BRITISH FLAVOUR

LONDON, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A staple of warm summer days and lining the aisles of Wimbledon Championships - Strawberries and Cream reigns supreme as the most iconic British flavour, as found by new research from The Delicious Desserts Company. Almost three quarters of Brits regarded the summer classic as the ultimate British flavour (70%) and this was found to be consistent across all regions and ages.

With the Jubilee Bank Holiday approaching, The Delicious Desserts Co surveyed 2,000 Brits asking them which flavours they considered to be the most iconically British. Strawberries and Cream came top, followed by rhubarb and custard (57%), and summer berries (43%).

Millenials' sweet tooth

Despite Sticky Toffee pudding being a traditional dessert for many years, first created during the Second World War, the flavour failed to make an impression on the older generation with only a third of this age group considering it to be an iconic British dessert (34%). Instead, it was found to have more favour with the younger generation - with 43% of under 35s voting for its place in the British hall of fame.

The research also found that the over 55s liked to keep it simple when it came to their British flavours, with many over 55s looking to fruity flavours as their icons. Half of this age group considered apple to be iconically British - double that of the under 35s (24%) - and a further 52% favoured summer berries (compared to 34% of the under 35s).

Claire Smith, Head of Insight at The Delicious Dessert Company said: "In Britain, we are blessed with many iconic flavours that have been passed from generation to generation and form the basis of our iconic cakes, bakes and desserts. It is interesting to see how each generation views these flavours - from older generations looking more fondly on simple, classic flavours to younger people favouring the punchier, more intense taste sensations. As we approach the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend, where cakes and treats will be staples of street parties and celebratory events across the country, The Delicious Dessert Company is re-inventing traditional staples for a new age. Our first three eclair products range from Sticky Toffee to Strawberries and Cream - and we have a special celebration creation on the way for Jubilee weekend. This brand-new range of luscious eclairs brings the excitement back to the iconic cakes we already know."