The Galien Foundation Debuts 2022 Prix Galien UK Award Candidates in "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Pharmaceutical Product," "Best Medical Technology" and "Best Digital Health Solution" Categories

-- Winners to be Announced and Recognised by Committee of Distinguished Scientific Leaders on 12 May at the Prix Galien UK Awards Ceremony in London
LONDON, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honouring innovators in life sciences, today announced the 2022 Prix Galien UK Award candidates for "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Pharmaceutical Product," "Best Medical Technology" and "Best Digital Health Solution." Winners will be announced during the Prix Galien UK Awards Ceremony on 12 May at the Natural History Museum in London.
"The Prix Galien UK Awards Committee is delighted to recognize the dedicated companies who work tirelessly to discover and develop products that save the lives of many patients across the UK. It is an exciting moment in time to celebrate innovation, research and the commitment to improving human health," said Professor Sir Mark Walport, Honorary Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Imperial College, and Prix Galien UK Committee Chair.
The 2022 Prix Galien UK award candidates, totalling 34 products, include products evaluated in the following categories: "Best Biotechnology Product" - 8 candidates; "Best Pharmaceutical Product" - 3 candidates; "Best Medical Technology" - 8 candidates; and "Best Digital Health Solution" - 15 candidates.
The award committee is reviewing what was innovative during the product's scientific development, application, or clinical utility, what was learned for the future of biomedical science from the product's introduction to the clinic and what impact the product has had on human health.
Best Biotechnology Product (Candidates)
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
ONPATTRO
GW Pharmaceuticals, now part of
Epidyolex
Heron Therapeutics
ZYNRELEF
Moderna
SPIKEVAX
Novartis Gene Therapies
Zolgensma
Novartis Slovakia, s.r.o
LUXTURNA
Orchard Therapeutics
Libmeldy
UCB
Bimzelx
Best Pharmaceutical Product (Candidates)
AOP Health
BESREMi
Hansa Biopharma AB
Idefirix
Novo Nordisk Ltd.
Rybelsus
Best Medical Technology (Candidates)
CMR Surgical
Versius Surgical Robotic System
Contura Orthopaedics Limited
Arthrosamid
Cyted Ltd
Cytosponge
Debx Medical BV
DEBRICHEM
Guardant Health
Guardant360 CDx
LumiraDx Limited
LumiraDx Platform
MED-EL
ADHEAR
Roche Diagnostics Ltd.
cobas SARS-CoV-2 Test
Best Digital Health Solution (Candidates)
Aparito
Atom5
behold.ai
red dot V2 Clinical Analysis Software
Big Health
Daylight
Cera Care Limited
Smartcare Platform
Docobo Ltd
DOC@HOME remote patient monitoring / CAREPORTAL class IIa medical monitoring device
Feedback Medical Ltd
Bleepa
Holmusk
MaST
Huma Therapeutics
Huma Therapeutic's Cardiology Platform
iamYiam Ltd.
syd
ieso Digital Health
ieso Digital Health - AI-Enhanced Therapy Platform
Islacare
Isla - Visual Record platform
Spirit Health
CliniTouch Vie Digital Health Platform
Tympa Health Technologies Ltd.
The Tympa system
uMotif
uMotif - patient-centric data capture platform
Wondr Medical
Wondr Medical (website) / Rooms by Wondr Medical (app)
The Prix Galien UK Awards launched in 1990 and have been awarded to 36 products since its inception. Winners are selected every two years by the Prix Galien UK Awards Committee, which is comprised of 14 experts in the field. The Committee comprises numerous of the UK's leading luminaries in healthcare. The distinguished panel is guided by the conviction that acknowledging research-driven innovation is key to the improvement of healthcare in the UK and human health globally.
Prix Galien UK Awards Committee 2022
Professor Sir Mark WALPORT
Honorary Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Imperial College
Committee Chair
Dr Jane ADAM
Chair, NICE technology appraisal committee and consultant, St. George's NHS Trust
Professor Bruce CAMPBELL
Consultant Vascular Surgeon, Exeter
Ms Tabitha GOLDSTAUB
Co-founder, CognitionX
Dame Parveen KUMAR, DBE
Emeritus Professor of Medicine and Education, Queen Mary University of London
Sir Robert LECHLER
Emeritus Senior Vice President (health), King's College London
Sir Munir PIRMOHAMED
David Weatherall Chair of Medicine, University of Liverpool, Liverpool
Dame June RAINE
Chief Executive, Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Professor Duncan RICHARDS
Professor of Clinical Therapeutics, University of Oxford
Professor Liam SMEETH
Director, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine
Professor Rosalind SMYTH
Director and Professor of Child Health, UCL Great Ormond St Institute of Child Health
Professor David WEBB
Christison Chair of Therapeutics & Clinical Pharmacology, University of Edinburgh
Professor Moira WHYTE
Vice Principal and Head of the College of Medicine and Veterinary Medicine, Sir John Crofton Professor of Respiratory Medicine, University of Edinburgh
Professor Elizabeth WILLIAMSON
Professor of Biostatistics and Health Data Science, London school of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine
About the Galien Foundation
The Galien Foundation fosters, recognises and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.
The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the UK for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries and Africa. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honour of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.
For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org.
Follow the Foundation on social media: https://www.facebook.com/GalienFoundation/
https://twitter.com/GalienFdn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-galien-foundation/
Media Contact (UK):
Julian Tyndale-Biscoe
Finn Partners
Julian.Tyndale-biscoe@finnpartners.com
+44 20 3217 7060
Media Contact (Global):
Kara Bradley
Finn Partners
Kara.Bradley@finnpartners.com
646-213-7243
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/564722/The_Galien_Foundation_Logo.jpg