Vitaliy Daviy is the CEO of Ukrainian renewable energy body IB Centre Inc. and holds an optimistic view of Ukraine's sector after the war. According to him, the country has the keys to energy independence and security.This year, Ukraine ranked among the world's top 20 countries with the largest solar energy fleet, with a total installed capacity of 7.7 GW. Large ground-mounted solar power plants took a large share with 6.2 GW of installed capacity, while installations on commercial and residential buildings reached 1.5 GW. Ukrainian companies had planned to build 400-500 MW worth of facilities ...

