Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for OEM International AB (56/22)

Referring to the bulletin from OEM International AB's annual general meeting, held on April 26, 2022, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 3:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 6, 2022. The order book will not change. Short name: OEM B Terms: Split: 3:1 Current ISIN: SE0015810577 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 5, 2022 New ISIN code: SE0017766843 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 6, 2022 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.