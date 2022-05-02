Anzeige
Montag, 02.05.2022
02.05.2022 | 11:29
Observation status removed for AS "mogo"

Nasdaq Riga decided on May 2, 2022 to immediately remove observation status for
AS "mogo" (MOGO110024A; ISIN: LV0000802452). 

AS "mogo" has submitted its Standalone Audited Annual Report for 2021, thus the
circumstances that were the reason for observation status applied to the
company on May 2, 2022 before the Trading Hours have ceased to exist. 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
