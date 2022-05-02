Greenlink International, Inc: A New Resource in the $60 Billion Fight Against Insomnia - Suncliff CBD+ Bedding Mist

TACOMA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2022 / Today, Greenlink (OTC PINK:WSHE) launched an innovative application of CBD, specifically targeting the sleep and wellness industries. Quality of life is at the heart of Greenlink's mission and with nearly 70 million Americans struggling to get a good night's rest, Greenlink saw a golden opportunity to enter a major market.

Three years ago, Greenlink's leadership was challenged by sleep industry executives to find novel uses for hemp and CBD in the sleep and bedding industry. At that time, most brands in the space were content adding trace amounts of CBD oil to existing products or ignoring the benefits of CBD all together. Enter Suncliff.

Suncliff is a division of Greenlink International that specializes in curating products that utilize the full potential of cannabinoids and terpenes to add value to the customer experience.

"We delivered in a big way," says Jake George, Greenlink CEO.

"Relax Bedding Mist is so much more than a CBD spray, which is why you'll find CBD+ on all our packaging. The large spritzer itself contains over 1000mg of CBD, pure CBG and a proprietary blend of terpenes that set the tone for deep relaxation ."

Terpenes have become one of the most important ingredients in the CBD industry and they carry a host of benefits on their own, including antimicrobial, antifungal, and a burst of natural fragrance to trigger olfactory senses.

"I'm confident we are going to have a major impact on the sleep and bedding industry for years to come," continues George, "and we couldn't be more excited about the formulas and partnerships we've put together!"

Greenlink and PureCare at World Market Las Vegas / Sleep and Wellness Product Showcase

CBD and Sleep are a Winning Combination

Whether a customer is seeking relief from aches and pain, or anxiety is keeping them up at night, a new bed or pillow combined with a high-quality Suncliff CBD+ product could be exactly what the troubled sleeper needs.

Suncliff is excited to announce that Relax Bedding Mist is available at all Sit'n Sleep retail locations. Sit'n Sleep founder, Nelson Bercier, weighs in on the Suncliff retail placement.

"We are excited to be the first retailer in the US to bring Suncliff CBD+ to our industry," says Bercier. "CBD continues to gain popularity in the field of sleep and wellness, and we are confident now is the time to introduce it to our customers."

Sit'n Sleep is a premium retail chain serving customers at 37 locations throughout California and Online.

Greenlink's products are supplied to Sit'n Sleep by PureCare, the leader in wellness-focused sleep essentials.

Suncliff is scheduled to release a series of additional products that are centered around health and wellness in the sleep and bedding industry. For additional information or inquiries related to retail partnerships and distribution, please visit www.suncliff.com.

About Us

Greenlink, a Colorado corporation based in Washington State, is a public quoted OTC Markets issuer under the ticker symbol "WSHE." The company is a diversified holding company with operating segments in investment, equipment, technology, brands, textiles and real estate that are leased or licensed to legally compliant CBD and cannabis entities.

Greenlink's subsidiary and partner companies possess key competitive strengths and/or leading market positions. Greenlink is committed to becoming a global leader in the hemp and legal cannabis markets. GreenLink will continue to leverage decades of experience in the hemp and cannabis industry to expand existing operations and develop partnerships across a wide range of industries.

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements that we make may constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as believes, expects, anticipates, intends, plans, estimates, projects, forecasts, and future or conditional verbs such as will, may, could, should, and would, as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in our filings with OTC Markets Group and the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our most recent Annual Report and subsequent Flings, which are available on Otcmarkets.com. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement in the event it later turns out to be inaccurate, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE:?Greenlink International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/699644/A-New-Resource-in-the-60-Billion-Fight-Against-Insomnia--SuncliffTM-CBD-Bedding-Mist