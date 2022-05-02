

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air Liquide SA (AIQUY.PK), a French provider of industrial gases and services, said on Monday that it it in joint venture with Lotte Chemical, to boost the hydrogen supply chain for mobility markets in South Korea.



The JV will be formed with Air Liquide Korea and the South Korean company investing 60 percent, and 40 percent in the entity respectively.



The demand for hydrogen dedicated to mobility in South Korea is expected to reach 100 tons per day by 2025 and over 1,000 tons per day by 2030.



Initially, the both parties will invest in the two large scale hydrogen filling centers in the industrial basins of Daesan and Ulsan. The sites will serve the densely populated regions of Seoul metropolitan area and Gyeonggi province, and Ulsan/Daegu/Busan metropolitan areas, and Gyeongsang provinces.



Air Liquide will bring its expertise in design, manufacturing, and operation of key hydrogen technologies including for hydrogen conditioning and distribution, and hydrogen refueling stations, whereas the French firm will provide access to its large quantities of hydrogen, from its own off-gas sources located in South Korea's main industrial basins of Daesan and Ulsan.







