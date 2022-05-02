Variable Frequency Drive Market Worth $26.8 Billion in 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Variable Frequency Drive Market by Type (AC, DC, Servo), Application (Pumps, Fans, Compressors, Conveyors), End User (Industrial, Infrastructure, Oil & Gas, Power), Power Rating (Micro, Low, Medium, High), Voltage and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Variable Frequency Drive Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, from an estimated USD 21.2 billion in 2022 to USD 26.8 billion in 2027. Variable frequency drives are increasingly being used in the industrial and infrastructure sectors. Major industries that use variable frequency drives are cement, chemical, petrochemical, mining, oil & gas, pulp & paper, and water & wastewater treatment. Variable frequency drives find applications in conveyors, fans, utility pumps, process pumps, fans, blowers, air compressors, process compressors, coolers, cooling tower fans, grinders, crushers, and chippers. These factors would drive the demand for variable frequency drive.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=878

The AC Drive segment, by type, is expected to be the most significant Variable Frequency Drive Market during the forecast period

The Variable Frequency Drive Market for the AC drive segment is estimated to account for the highest share of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing use of AC drives in variable torque applications in various industries, such as oil & gas, water & wastewater, and mining, as they require less maintenance.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Variable Frequency Drive Market"

182 - Tables

60 - Figures

253 - Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/variable-frequency-drive-market-878.html

The low voltage segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing Variable Frequency Drive Market by voltage type, during the forecast period

The Variable Frequency Drive Market for the low voltage segment is expected to dominate the overall market during the review period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for low voltage variable frequency drives in various process industries, such as pulp & paper, power generation, water & wastewater treatment, and oil & gas.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global Variable Frequency Drive Market during the forecast period

In this report, the Variable Frequency Drive Market has been analyzed for 6 regions, namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

The Variable Frequency Drive Market in Asia Pacific is witnessing significant developments in the in the power generation and manufacturing sector due to industrialization, which has supported the demand for variable frequency drives across countries of the region. The industrial sector in China contributes more than 50% of its GDP, and the growth of this sector has tremendously increased power production and consumption in the country. These factors have made China one of the most lucrative markets for the power industry. Moreover, the chemicals and petrochemical sectors are also well-established in the region and are expected to contribute to the growth of the Variable Frequency Drive Market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=878

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the Variable Frequency Drive Market. These include ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), Danfoss (Denmark), and Rockwell Automation (US). The leading players are trying to establish themselves in the markets of developed countries and are adopting various strategies to increase their respective market shares.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Marine VFD Market by Type (AC Drive, DC Drive), Voltage (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage), Application (Pump, Fan, Compressor, Propeller (With Shaft Generator, Without Shaft Generator), Crane & Hoist), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Europe VFDs Market by Application (Pump, Fan, Compressor, Conveyor, Extruder), Power Rating (0-0.5, 0.5-20, 20-50, 50-200, >200kW), Voltage (Low and Medium) And Countries (Germany, Russia, UK, France, Italy, Spain) - Global Forecast to 2024

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/variable-frequency-drive-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/variable-frequency-drive.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg