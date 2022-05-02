Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of exchange notice 56/22: Split with redemption and change of ISIN for OEM International AB (57/22)

The correction refers to the terms of the split marked in bold below. Referring to the bulletin from OEM International AB's annual general meeting, held on April 26, 2022, the company will carry out a split with redemption in relations 3:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 6, 2022. The order book will not change. Short name: OEM B Terms: Split with redemption: 3:1 Current ISIN: SE0015810577 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 5, 2022 New ISIN code: SE0017766843 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 6, 2022 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.