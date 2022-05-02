Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Ad-hoc-Meldung! Der „Monsterhebel“
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CN0J ISIN: SE0015810577 Ticker-Symbol: OEA0 
Frankfurt
02.05.22
11:45 Uhr
14,140 Euro
-0,500
-3,42 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OEM INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OEM INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,14014,38011:17
GlobeNewswire
02.05.2022 | 11:41
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split with redemption and change of ISIN for OEM International AB (57/22)

Referring to the bulletin from OEM International AB's annual general meeting,
held on April 26, 2022, the company will carry out a split with redemption in
relations 3:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from
May 6, 2022. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 OEM B           
Terms:                    Split with redemption: 3:1
Current ISIN:                SE0015810577       
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 5, 2022        
New ISIN code:                SE0017766843       
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   May 6, 2022        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
OEM INTERNATIONAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.