Gate2Chain set to make big announcement during the BSV Global Blockchain Convention in Dubai

LONDON and DUBAI, UAE, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BSV Global Blockchain Convention platinum sponsor and BSV blockchain member Gate2Chain (G2C) is set to announce some big news during the three-day event in Dubai.

Gate2Chain is soon to announce a major partnership between themselves and a United Nations award winning environmental organization. They will be working together on an environmental observatory and new marketplace for nature regeneration.

Joe Holles de Peyer, Co-founder and COO at Gate2Chain, said: "During the BSV Global Blockchain Convention in Dubai we will be announcing one of Gate2Chain's biggest partnerships. We believe this use case is particularly interesting as it will show the world that blockchain is here to solve real life problems and improve the planet we live on."

Gate2Chain will be hosting a space throughout the Dubai convention where guests will be able to speak to the founders and the team, hear about new developments and get to know the great work Gate2Chain are doing taking blockchain to the mass market.

Holles de Peyer says: "Attending the BSV Global Blockchain Convention in Dubai is a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase what we have been working on for the last four years. We are excited to finally unveil our G2C Development Suite and our first app, a new concept of social marketplace; as well as a surprise or two that we cannot wait to share from the main stage of the convention."

If you want to find out more about the BSV Global Blockchain Convention, event producer Calvin Ayre and Ayre Ventures or its exhibitors and partners then join us at the Grand Hyatt Dubai on May 24-26, 2022.

You can still purchase tickets for the ever-growing BSV Global Blockchain Convention.

