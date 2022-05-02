Dutch equipment supplier SALD has announced delivery of a spatial atomic layer deposition system to an unnamed customer in the United States. The tool will be used in the pilot-scale production of perovskite solar cells. While it has not disclosed the exact function of the tool within the pilot project, it said it will be used to deposit thin coatings to protect cells from damage in later manufacturing stages, and ensure their longer-term stability.While plenty in the solar industry warn that more work on the fundamentals of perovskite solar cells is needed before they can move to commercialization, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...