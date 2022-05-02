First North Denmark: Ress Life Investments A/S - admittance to trading of new shares

The share capital of Ress Life Investments A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading will take effect as per 3 May 2022 in the ISIN below. Ress Life Investments A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF). ISIN: DK0060315604 ------------------------------------------------------- Name: Ress Life Investments ------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 158,842 shares (EUR 79,421,000) ------------------------------------------------------- Change: 79 shares (EUR 39,500) ------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 158,921 shares. (EUR 79,460,500) ------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: EUR 1991.82 ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: EUR 500 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: RLAINV ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 114492 ------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66