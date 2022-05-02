Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2022) - Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTC Pink: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) ("Neptune" or the "Company"), a blockchain technology and cryptocurrency leader in Canada, is pleased to announce that it has released its quarterly consolidated financial statements and management, discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended February 28, 2022.

Below are a number of financial highlights pertaining to the second quarter ending February 28, 2022 and for the period subsequent to year end up to the date of this news release.

Neptune earned $3,455,955 through Bitcoin mining and other income-generating activities during the three-month period ended February 28, 2022. This represents an increase of 102% over the prior quarter.

Neptune ended the quarter on February 28, 2022 with $62 million in assets and no debt. This equates to a slight decrease over the prior quarter due to cryptocurrency value fluctuation over the period. Neptune did not convert any cryptocurrency tokens into fiat currency with the exception of stable coins.

Total expenses for the six-month period were $1,255,808, including non-cash values of depreciation and foreign exchange loss.

Neptune's two largest digital asset holdings as of the date of this release are 194 Bitcoin and 152,964 ATOM.

The Company also holds positions in FTM, TSHARE, DOT, DASH, Tomb, ETH, BCH, LTC, and a number of other tokens of immaterial values, as well as an investment in the Protocol Crypto Quant Fund valued at $6 million and a current cash/USD-loans/stablecoin balance of $23million for strategic acquisitions, Bitcoin mining rig purchases and operations.

"In spite of a pullback in cryptocurrency values from the first quarter, Neptune had a strong second quarter with a doubling in gross earnings," stated Cale Moodie, Neptune CEO. "We have received another 53 petahash in mining rigs which are currently warehoused in the USA and those will be hashing as soon as possible. We hope to take advantage of any market weakness with our cashed-up balance sheet in terms of both rig acquisitions and general token purchases, all while appropriately managing market risk and exposure."

Certain information provided in this news release is extracted from auditor reviewed financial statements and management, discussion and analysis for the second quarter ended February 28, 2022 that are filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR and should be read in conjunction with them. It is only in the context of the information and disclosures contained therein that an investor can properly analyze this information.

Operating and Financial Overview







($CAD)







For the six months ended February 28, 2022



February 28, 2021







Mining revenue

765,632



-

Mining expenses

(121,329 )

-

Other income* 4,397,369



140,153 Total earnings

5,041,672



140,153









Depreciation**

419,504



-

Stock based compensation**

184,214



1,300,683

General expenses (recovery)

652,090



296,757









Realized gain (loss) on settlements and sales

480,903



232,454

Revaluation of digital currencies***

882,873



2,793,763

Unrealized gain (loss) related to lending activities and short term investments

2,587,043



4,746,826

Comprehensive income for the period

7,736,683



6,315,756

Financial Position







($CAD)















As at February 28, 2022



August 31, 2021 Cash and cash loans

23,163,000



154,803

Total digital assets

20,134,474



48,182,494

Total other assets

18,803,034



6,338,384

Total liabilities

273,013



769,083

Total shareholders equity

61,827,495



53,906,598

Working capital****

30,018,714



36,141,081









* All non-Bitcoin mining revenue generating activities





** Non-cash items







*** Revaluation is calculated as the change in value (gain or loss) on the coin inventory. When coins are sold, the net difference between the proceeds and the carrying value of the digital currency (including the revaluation), is recorded as a gain (loss) on the sale of digital currencies

**** Current assets less current liabilities









About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

Neptune Digital Assets (TSXV: NDA) is one of the first publicly-traded blockchain companies in Canada and is a cryptocurrency and blockchain infrastructure leader with operations across the digital asset ecosystem including Bitcoin mining, proof-of-stake mining, blockchain nodes, decentralized finance (DeFi), and other associated blockchain technologies.

