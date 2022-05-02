Aeluma, Inc. Names Former Head of Business Development for Continental's LiDAR Product Line, Thomas Laux, as Vice President of Business Development

GOLETA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2022 / Aeluma, Inc. (the "Company"), a semiconductor company specializing in scalable, cost-effective sensor technologies for advanced LiDAR solutions, announced today that it has named Thomas Laux as Vice President of Business Development.

Mr. Laux was most recently Head of Business Development for Continental AG's Autonomous Mobility LiDAR Product Line. Continental, one of the world's largest Tier 1 automotive suppliers, has LiDAR products in series production with a premium OEM. Prior to Continental, Laux served for six years as Vice President of Business Development at Advanced Scientific Concepts, Inc. (ASC), which was acquired by Continental in 2015. Joining ASC as its first business executive, Laux was able to win LiDAR business for space applications, including the OSRIS-REx asteroid Sample Return mission, as well as with multiple automotive OEM engagements. Prior to ASC, Laux participated in several startup companies through exit including MIPS Computer Systems, Alias|Wavefront, WISchip (Micronas), Silicon Optix, Extreme Networks and Pixim.

Commenting on the announcement, Aeluma CEO and founder, Jonathan Klamkin, PhD, stated, "Tom fills a key position in our management team bringing comprehensive LiDAR industry knowledge and domain experience highly relevant to Aeluma's targeted markets. His experience establishing and running businesses from startups to publicly-traded companies is a strong complement to the Aeluma team."

Mr. Laux commented, "Aeluma's technology represents a breakthrough in materials science that directly addresses scalability and critical cost reduction needed for broad adoption of LiDAR sensors for automobiles and transportation infrastructure. I am confident we will have the Aeluma team in front of numerous potential partners and customers in a timely manner."

With its proprietary technology that combines high performance compound semiconductor nanomaterials with mass market silicon manufacturing, Aeluma is developing devices for sensors and communications. A primary Company focus is infrared sensors for the automotive, industrial, and transportation sectors. The Aeluma technology has the potential to enhance the performance and capability of camera image sensors, LiDAR, AR/VR, facial recognition, and other applications.

About Aeluma, Inc.

Aeluma (www.aeluma.com) develops novel optoelectronic devices for sensing and communications applications. Aeluma has pioneered a technique to manufacture devices using high performance compound semiconductor materials on large diameter silicon wafers that are commonly used for mass market microelectronics. The technology has the potential to enhance performance and provide a path to cost-effective, large-scale manufacturing, both of which are critical for future LiDAR and other sensor applications. Aeluma is developing a streamlined business model from its headquarters in Goleta, CA that has a state-of-the-art manufacturing cleanroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

