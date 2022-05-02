Li-Metal Corp.: Li-Metal Appoints Jonathan Goodman as Chief Scientist

Advisory board strengthened with addition of former AMG executive Hoy Frakes Jr.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2022 / Li-Metal Corp. (the "Company" or "Li-Metal") (CSE:LIM)(OTC Pink:LIMFF)(FSE:5ZO), a leading developer of lithium metal anode and lithium metal technologies critical for next-generation batteries, today announced the appointments of Dr. Jonathan Goodman as Chief Scientist and Mr. Hoy Frakes Jr. as Advisor to the Company's Board, effective immediately.

Jonathan Goodman is a battery materials innovator, entrepreneur and strategic leader and has significant experience in battery materials development and intellectual property (IP) law. At Li-Metal, he will oversee scientific functions and product development programs, as well as IP creation and protection.

In 2021, Dr. Goodman founded Metal Lab Ventures, a battery materials start-up focused on developing and commercializing silicon anode materials for use in lithium-ion batteries. At Metal Lab Ventures, he built a fully functional and scalable, materials chemistry laboratory, where he conducted material production trials. Prior to founding Metal Lab Ventures, Dr. Goodman held progressively senior positions at Nanostar Inc. (dba/Advano), a battery and materials start-up focused on developing and scaling silicon nanoparticles, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Intellectual Property, Strategy and Contracts. Dr. Goodman is also a licensed attorney, in the state of Illinois, with extensive patent and intellectual property experience.

Prior to working in materials development and law, Dr. Goodman served as assistant professor of chemistry at Vanderbilt University and worked alongside Nobel Prize recipient (2005) Professor R. Schrock as a post-doctoral research assistant at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Delaware, a Doctor of Philosophy in Chemistry from the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign, and a Juris Doctor from the Chicago-Kent College of Law, Illinois Institute of Technology.

Li-Metal is also pleased to welcome Hoy Frakes Jr. to the Company's Advisory Board. Mr. Frakes is a highly experienced international management executive with over 40 years of experience identifying and solving highly complex industrial problems, including supply chain, mining, extraction, manufacturing, capital projects and environmental disciplines. Mr. Frakes has held progressively senior roles with Advanced Metallurgical Group (AMG), most recently serving as President of AMG Vanadium. Prior to joining AMG, he held operational roles at: SPS Nonferrous Engineered Fasteners, Titanium Metals Corporation, Coopers and Lybrand, The Electron Corporation and CF&I Steel Corporation. Mr. Frakes has also served as a director for the Ohio Manufacturing Association (one year as Vice Chairman) and served on the Nevada State Emergency Response Commission. Before joining industry, Mr. Frakes was an officer in the United States Army - Corps of Engineers. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Metallurgical Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Colorado.

"I am delighted to welcome Dr. Goodman and Mr. Frakes to the Li-Metal team," said Maciej Jastrzebski, CEO and co-founder of Li-Metal. "Jon's extensive experience in battery materials development will be instrumental to our continued development of next-generation metallic lithium anode products and our scale-up of anode production at the Company's Rochester facility. Hoy's operational expertise will be leveraged across the organization as we plan and implement industrial-scale production capacity and optimize functions. I look forward to working with both Jon and Hoy."

About Li-Metal Corp.

Li-Metal is a Canadian-based company developing lithium metal anodes and lithium metal production technologies for use in next-generation batteries. Our production methods are significantly more sustainable than existing products and offer lighter, more energy-dense and safer batteries that are critical to tomorrow's electric vehicles. For more information, visit: www.li-metal.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, the Company's strategic plans are forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the development of the business of the Company will be completed as described above. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

