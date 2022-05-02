Wallbox (NYSE:WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today announced that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Annual Report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Investors Relations section of Wallbox's website at investors.wallbox.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Wallbox's security holders may request free of charge a hard copy of Wallbox's complete audited financial statements by contacting WBX@dfking.com.

About Wallbox Chargers

Wallbox is a global company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy in the electric vehicle industry. Wallbox creates smart charging systems that combine innovative technology with outstanding design and manage the communication between vehicle, grid, building and charger. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 90 countries. Founded in 2015, with headquarters in Barcelona, Wallbox's mission is to facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles today to make more sustainable use of energy tomorrow. The company employs over 900 people in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. For additional information, please visit www.wallbox.com.

