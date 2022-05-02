- (PLX AI) - WEC Energy Q1 revenue USD 2,908.1 million vs. estimate USD 2,731 million.
- • Q1 net income USD 565.9 million vs. estimate USD 523 million
- • The company is raising its earnings guidance for 2022, to a range of $4.34 to $4.38 per share, with an expectation of reaching the top end of the new range.
- • This assumes normal weather for the remainder of the year
- • The company had previously announced earnings guidance for 2022 in a range of $4.29 to $4.33 per share
