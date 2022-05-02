

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $36.65 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $24.75 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 44.6% to $460.86 million from $318.62 million last year.



Alliance Resource Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $36.65 Mln. vs. $24.75 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.28 vs. $0.19 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q1): $460.86 Mln vs. $318.62 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de