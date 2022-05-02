21.9 % Global CAGR of Graph Database Market Size Worth $5996.24 Million | Increasing Demand for Flexible Online Schema Environments | Industry Trends & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global graph database market was worth around USD 1827.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 5996.24845178325 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 21.9 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the digital remittance market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the digital remittance market.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Graph Database Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Graph Database Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 21.9% (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Graph Database Market was valued approximately USD 1827.5 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 5996.24 Million by 2028.

Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly Million by 2028. North America is forecasted to have the largest market share in the graph database market.

is forecasted to have the largest market share in the graph database market. The Europe graph database market is expected to register a significantly steady CAGR over the forecast period.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Graph Database Market By Component (Software And Services), By Deployment Mode (On-Premise And Cloud), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)), By Type (RDF And Labeled Propert Graph), By Application (Customer Analytics, Risk, Compliance And Reporting Management, Recommendation Engines, Fraud Detection And Prevention, Supply Chain Management, Operations Management And Asset Management, Infrastructure Management, IoT, Industry 4.0, Knowledge Management, Content Management, Data Extraction And Search, Metadata And Master Data Management, Scientific Data Management, Others (Chatbot, Digital Twin, Scientific, Product And Technical Information Management, And Human Capital Management)), By Vertical (BFSI, Retail And ECommerce, Telecom And IT, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, And Life Sciences, Government And Public Sector, Manufacturing And Automotive, Media And Entertainment, Energy And Utilities, Travel And Hospitality, Transportation And Logistics, And Others) Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends And Forecast, 2022 - 2028." into their research database.

Graph Database Market: Overview

A graph database is a database that makes use of graph structures for semantic queries with nodes, edges, and properties to represent and accumulate data. The graph relates the data items in the store to a collection of nodes and edges; the edges represent the relationships between the nodes. A graph database is built to handle highly connected data, and the increase in the volume and connectedness of today's data presents a tremendous opportunity for sustained market growth. Global Graph Database Market report provides an all-inclusive evaluation of the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of key segments, trends, drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, and factors that are playing a considerable role in the market.

Large enterprises are set to boost the adoption of graph database tools as the application of these tools and services simplifies risk and compliance management tasks. Growing reliance on connected data for fraud detection across various industries including e-commerce, banking, financial services, and insurance, contributes to the growth of the global graph database market.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/graph-database-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

160 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research methodology

Industry Dynamics:

Graph Database Market: Growth Dynamics

Real-time big data mining with visualization of results to drive the Graph Database Market

Graph database eases the distribution of any data across data centers, making business applications ready to scale, and able to create real-time insights and experiences. Moreover, it helps display insights through data visualizations and provides a real-time forecast for streaming data. The growing consensus toward graph database is the most direct path to extracting business decisions from the value found in the data.

Graph Database Market: Restraints

Shortage of skilled professionals and requirement of technical expertise

Insights from graph database data require a high level of technical expertise and the shortage of skilled professionals are major factor hampering the revenue growth of the market. Additionally, a lack of standardization is expected to restrain market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/graph-database-market

Recent Developments

· In March 2021, the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) broadcasted a strategic partnership with TigerGraph which is a leading provider of graph database and graph analytics software. The purpose of this partnership is to improve the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia with TigerGraph's superior graph analytics with machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) techniques.

In April 2019 , Neo4j Inc. announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud offered by Google LLC. The intention of this partnership is to offer the Neo4j a seamless and enhanced experience after the integration of the Google Cloud Platform console, support services, and billing.

, Neo4j Inc. announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud offered by Google LLC. The intention of this partnership is to offer the Neo4j a seamless and enhanced experience after the integration of the Google Cloud Platform console, support services, and billing. In October 2020 , Microsoft introduced a new AI system that can caption and describe images. The new AI system helps caption and describe images even better than humans.

Global Graph Database Market: Segmentation

The global graph database market is segregated based on Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Type, Application, and Vertical.

By Component, the global market is distinguished into Software and Services. The software segment has been analyzed to attribute to the majority of share in the Graph Database Market during the forecast period 2021-2028 owing to the rising demand for software, as a massive volume of data is continuously generated due to which managing data using a traditional relational database structure is difficult for enterprises. The creation of data amounting to big data has forced vendors to design graph database software and help Information Technology teams simplify and manage their decision-making process.

By Deployment Mode, the global market is distinguished into Cloud and On-premises. The on-Premises segment is expected to account for larger market growth and revenue growth. On-premises can provide organizations with an available network even if there is no internet connection. These are the factors that the on-premises segment is forecasted to grow more than the cloud.

Get More Insight before Buying@: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/graph-database-market

List of Key Players of Graph Database Market:

Oracle Corporation (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Amazon Web Services Inc. (US)

DataStax (US)

Ontotext ( Bulgaria )

) Stardog Union (US)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US)

ArangoDB (US)

Blazegraph (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

SAP SE ( Germany )

) Teradata Corporation (US)

Openlink Software (US)

MarkLogic Corporation (US)

TIBCO Software Inc. (US)

Neo4j Inc. (US)

GraphBase ( Australia )

) Cambridge Semantics (US)

TigerGraph Inc. (US)

Objectivity Inc. (US)

Bitnine Co Ltd. (US)

Franz Inc. (US)

Redis Labs (US)

(US) Graph Story (US)

Dgraph Labs (US)

Eccenca ( Germany )

) Fluree (US).

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Graph Database Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Graph Database Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Graph Database Market Industry?

What segments does the Graph Database Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Graph Database Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 1827.5 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 5996.24 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 21.9% 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Million), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Oracle Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), DataStax (US), Ontotext (Bulgaria), Stardog Union (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), ArangoDB (US), Blazegraph (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), SAP SE (Germany), Teradata Corporation (US), Openlink Software (US), MarkLogic Corporation (US), TIBCO Software, Inc. (US), Neo4j, Inc. (US), GraphBase (Australia), Cambridge Semantics (US), TigerGraph, Inc. (US), Objectivity Inc. (US), Bitnine Co, Ltd. (US), Franz Inc. (US), Redis Labs (US), Graph Story (US), Dgraph Labs (US), Eccenca (Germany), and Fluree (US). Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/1965

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/graph-database-market

Regional Dominance:

The Europe graph database market is expected to register a significantly steady CAGR over the forecast period.

North America is forecasted to have the largest market share in the graph database market. Factors influencing the growth of the graph database market in North America include the increasing technological advancements and the growing number of graph database players across this region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to register a steady growth during the forecast period, as many Asian countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea are leveraging information-intensive technologies to gain a competitive edge over other players. The Europe graph database market is expected to register a significantly steady CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing execution of Industry 4.0 across industries in countries in the region will drive the adoption of the graph database, which in turn is expected to fuel Europe market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Global Graph Database Market is segmented as follows:

Graph Database Market: By Component Outlook (2022-2028)

Software

Services

Graph Database Market: By Deployment Mode Outlook (2022-2028)

Cloud

On-premises Large

Graph Database Market: By Organization Size Outlook (2022-2028)

Large enterprises

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

Graph Database Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

RDF

Labeled Propert Graph

Graph Database Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Customer Analytics

Risk, Compliance and Reporting Management

Recommendation Engines

Fraud Detection and Prevention

Supply Chain Management

Operations Management and Asset Management

Infrastructure Management, IoT, Industry 4.0

Knowledge Management

Content Management, Data Extraction and Search

Metadata and Master Data Management

Scientific Data Management

Others (Chatbot, digital twin, scientific, Product and Technical Information Management, and Human Capital Management)

Graph Database Market: By Vertical Outlook (2022-2028)

BFSI

Retail and eCommerce

Telecom and IT

Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, and Life Sciences

Government and Public Sector

Manufacturing and Automotive

Media and Entertainment

Energy and Utilities

Travel and Hospitality

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Graph Database Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release For Graph Database Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-graph-database-market-analysis

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Metaverse Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global Metaverse Market accrued earnings worth approximately 47.49 (USD Billion) in 2021 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 400.5(USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 39.5% over the period from 2022 to 2028.

The global Metaverse Market accrued earnings worth approximately 47.49 (USD Billion) in 2021 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 400.5(USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 39.5% over the period from 2022 to 2028. Laboratory Informatics Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global Laboratory Informatics Market accrued earnings worth approximately 3.01 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 5.9 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 10.1% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

The global Laboratory Informatics Market accrued earnings worth approximately 3.01 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 5.9 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 10.1% over the period from 2021 to 2028. Drone Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global Drone Market accrued earnings worth approximately 28.2 (USD Billion) in 2021 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 179.2(USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 26% over the period from 2022 to 2028.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Technology & Media Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us-after all-if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog - https://zmrblog.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg