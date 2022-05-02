The Seoul Metropolitan Government has revealed that it will subsidize building-integrated photovoltaic projects through a new rebate scheme.Interested developers must submit their project proposals by June 10. Selected projects will be eligible for rebates covering up to 80% of the costs of buying and deploying building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) systems. The program has a budget of KRW 1.5 billion ($1.2 million) and will support the deployment of BIPV projects on rooftops and facades. Retrofit projects that transform conventional solar arrays into BIPV installations will be eligible for a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...