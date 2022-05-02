Tesvolt's new TS-I HV E Series includes the TS-I HV 80 battery and the TS-I HV 100 battery, with storage capacities of 80 kWh and 90 kWh, respectively. Both of the devices have efficiencies of up to 98%.German storage system manufacturer Tesvolt is set to launch a new storage system line for commercial and industrial applications at the ees Europe event in Munich, Germany. "The E series is Tesvolt's response to the global shortage of chips in energy storage systems; the new systems are configured to use 80% fewer chips," the manufacturer. "This allows the manufacturer to produce its battery ...

